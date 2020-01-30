Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Norman Michael Greenberg Sells 5,000 Shares

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $92,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. Atreca has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atreca by 261.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Atreca in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.