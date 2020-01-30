AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.32

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 17527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 25,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $916,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,584,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,763. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,637,000 after buying an additional 82,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,955,000 after buying an additional 46,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AtriCure by 4,185.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 373,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AtriCure by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

