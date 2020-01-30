Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 155,950,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACB opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

ACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

