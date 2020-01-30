Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.86

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.86 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 2809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

A number of research firms have commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 11.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 567.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.