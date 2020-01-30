Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Avid Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avid Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 108,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a PE ratio of -174.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

