Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Given New GBX 3,000 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avon Rubber to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 2,445 ($32.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avon Rubber has a 52 week low of GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,570 ($33.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $758.52 million and a PE ratio of 52.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,229.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,831.35.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total value of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). Insiders acquired a total of 22 shares of company stock valued at $44,362 in the last three months.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

