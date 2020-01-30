B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELY. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.69.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

