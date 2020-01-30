B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $44.66 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $925.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

