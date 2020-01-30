Baader Bank Reiterates “€240.00” Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €182.00 ($211.63).

Shares of ETR WDI opened at €137.35 ($159.71) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 12 month high of €159.80 ($185.81). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

