Bach Option Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bach Option Ltd lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the period. Lincoln National makes up approximately 0.1% of Bach Option Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bach Option Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

NYSE LNC opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

