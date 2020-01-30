Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $19.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 113.10%.

In other news, Director Amy Butte bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2,595.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,683,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,972,000 after buying an additional 2,584,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 580.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 268,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 345.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 244,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,287.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 160,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

