Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 525 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.