Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 227,797 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $7,825,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,365,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 125,139 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 109.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $6,856,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 2.02. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

