Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.98 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

