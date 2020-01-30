Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $293,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 525.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of VLO opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

