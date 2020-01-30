Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $3.64 Million Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 250,498 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXSM. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 3.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.