Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $148.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

