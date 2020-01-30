Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 508.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.62.

Shares of EL stock opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $130.63 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

