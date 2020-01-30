Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $981,000 Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 210.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $3,513,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 132,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYG opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

