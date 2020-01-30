Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 2.1% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1,020.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 78,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

