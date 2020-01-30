Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 194 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,181,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,359,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $627,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,195,842.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $207.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $151.84 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.