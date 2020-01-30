Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 940 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,055,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,298,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $156.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.05. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $131.40 and a 52 week high of $160.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

