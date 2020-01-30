Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 1,005 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 261.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

