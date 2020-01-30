Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 2,504 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 50,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 33,329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 391,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.