Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) versus Pledge Petroleum (NYSE:PROP) Critical Review

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -22.28, suggesting that its stock price is 2,328% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Banco Bradesco and Pledge Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.35%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Pledge Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Pledge Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion 0.33 $773.65 million $1.97 7.91 Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 140.43 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Pledge Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 0.41% 3.51% 0.37% Pledge Petroleum N/A N/A -211.91%

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Pledge Petroleum on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Pledge Petroleum Company Profile

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

