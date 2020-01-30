Bank of America Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $123.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $3,061,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

