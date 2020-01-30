Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Banner in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banner has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $64.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 167,988 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Banner by 4,112.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 146,183 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Banner by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 137,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,468,000 after buying an additional 113,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

