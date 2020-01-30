Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 340 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.55 and a 52 week high of $170.50.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.