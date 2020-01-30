Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Garmin by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.99.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $24,013,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,328 shares of company stock valued at $65,071,703 in the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

