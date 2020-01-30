Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock opened at $227.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.21. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.