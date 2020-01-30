Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $492,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of SPAB opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $29.92.

