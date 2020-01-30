Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $667,000 Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after buying an additional 55,868 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,523,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

