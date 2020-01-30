Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 578.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

FUTY stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.