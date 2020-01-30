Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $447,000 in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

