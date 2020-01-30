Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $701,000 in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OneMain by 164.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 204,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OneMain by 101.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 245,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OneMain by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in OneMain by 132.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 121,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.31. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.