Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 3,636 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 54,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,324,000.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

