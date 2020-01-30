Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,618 Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,156 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 274,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,628,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 274,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,553,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $250.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.51. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $166.15 and a 12 month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cristen L. Kogl sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $236,895.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,691.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,915 shares of company stock worth $13,190,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.13.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

