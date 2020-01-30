Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,455 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVBC. ValuEngine raised Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on Provident Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PVBC opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.86. Provident Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.