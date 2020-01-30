Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14.

The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

