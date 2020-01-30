Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,755,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $95.26.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

