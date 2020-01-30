Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $447,000 Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after acquiring an additional 470,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KLA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,455,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $171.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average of $159.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In related news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total transaction of $432,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

