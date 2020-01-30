Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €76.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.15 ($87.38).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €65.66 ($76.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12 month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

