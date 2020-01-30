Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Boosted by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 2.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $282.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $283.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

