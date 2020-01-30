Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,846.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 1,412,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

