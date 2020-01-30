Berenberg Bank Increases Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target to GBX 27

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.36) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 103.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Base Resources from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 24.58 ($0.32).

Get Base Resources alerts:

LON:BSE opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Tuesday. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $155.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.