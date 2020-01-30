Bfsg LLC Acquires 3,672 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $118.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.18. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $118.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

