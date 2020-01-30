Bfsg LLC Acquires 4,987 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

