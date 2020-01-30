Bfsg LLC Buys 5,743 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.72 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

