Bfsg LLC Decreases Stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Luckin Coffee comprises 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Luckin Coffee were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Luckin Coffee by 316.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,842 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 79,672 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth $1,260,000.

LK opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.84 million. Luckin Coffee’s revenue for the quarter was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

