Bfsg LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,027,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $222,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

SYK stock opened at $210.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.79 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.78 and a 200-day moving average of $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

